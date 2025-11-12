Brad Pitt & GF Ines de Ramos Support His Pal George Clooney’s Film ‘Jay Kelly’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

On Tuesday night, Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramos stepped out for a date night in support of his friend George Clooney’s new film “Jay Kelly.”

Brad and Ines were spotted at the famed Chateau Marmont, where the premiere after-party was held.

The pair even posed for a photo together with Eve Hewson, who starred as a love interest for a younger version of Clooney’s character Jay.

For the outing, Brad opted for a green hoodie and matching jeans, while Ines showed off her figure in a form-fitting dress.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

At the after-party, the cameras captured a sweet embrace between George and Brad.

Brad and Ines aside, George’s pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were also spotted.