November 12, 2025
Brad Pitt & GF Ines de Ramos Support His Pal George Clooney’s Film ‘Jay Kelly’
On Tuesday night, Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramos stepped out for a date night in support of his friend George Clooney’s new film “Jay Kelly.”
Brad and Ines were spotted at the famed Chateau Marmont, where the premiere after-party was held.
The pair even posed for a photo together with Eve Hewson, who starred as a love interest for a younger version of Clooney’s character Jay.
For the outing, Brad opted for a green hoodie and matching jeans, while Ines showed off her figure in a form-fitting dress.
At the after-party, the cameras captured a sweet embrace between George and Brad.
Brad and Ines aside, George’s pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were also spotted.
Earlier in the night, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with George on the red carpet at the premiere, where he revealed that his son was Batman for Halloween and had no idea that his dad once played the iconic superhero.