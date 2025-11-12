Billy Bob Thornton Recalls Getting to Know Demi Moore Through Bruce Willis (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton was bringing some Texas to NYC for the premiere of “Landman” Season 2, where he spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

When asked how they’ll top Season 1, Billy Bob praised Taylor Sheridan’s writing and his ability to craft very specific characters.

“He's a brilliant writer. He writes great stories. He writes great characters,” Billy Bob said. "And you know, the greatest thing, which I've told you before, is that Taylor has a way to write in different voices. Not every writer does that. I mean, some writers write in their voice and that’s it, you know. It could be for a male, female, for a child, anybody and it’s the same voice. Taylor draws very specific characters out, you know, and that's one of the brilliant things about his writing and we're very proud to be in his universe."

He and co-star Demi Moore go way back to “Indecent Proposal” (though they didn’t work together), and he explained how they eventually got to know each other.

Billy Bob shared, “I did three movies with her ex-husband Bruce [Willis] and she used to bring the girls out there all the time and I got to know her.”

He also reacted to his co-star Kayla Wallace’s pregnancy, saying, “We're so happy for her. I mean, she's such a sweet girl.”