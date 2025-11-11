Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli, 65, is trying out a new look!

The actress posted a photo of herself as a blonde, joking, "New hair who dis?” Adding, in parentheses, “It’s a wig🤭."

Bertinelli, who has always been a brunette, credited celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for her new tresses and makeup artist Alicia Martinez from Charlotte Tilbury for her glam.

Getty Images

In January 2024, Valerie opened up on Instagram about her gray hair with a "PSA about filters and gray roots."

She explained in the video, "I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about. Sometimes I use a filter, and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter.”