Health & Beauty November 11, 2025
Valerie Bertinelli Wows with Blonde Transformation
Valerie Bertinelli, 65, is trying out a new look!
The actress posted a photo of herself as a blonde, joking, "New hair who dis?” Adding, in parentheses, “It’s a wig🤭."
Bertinelli, who has always been a brunette, credited celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for her new tresses and makeup artist Alicia Martinez from Charlotte Tilbury for her glam.
In January 2024, Valerie opened up on Instagram about her gray hair with a "PSA about filters and gray roots."
She explained in the video, "I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about. Sometimes I use a filter, and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter.”
Addressing comments that she was wearing a wig, she showed viewers her roots, saying, "Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks. Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. But some of y'all need to chill out, okay? I mean, seriously.”