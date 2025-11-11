Tom Bergeron on ‘DWTS’ Return for 20th Anniversary: ’The Right Time’ (Exclusive)

Getty

After two decades of dance, 33 Mirrorball wins, and the 34th just weeks away, “Dancing with the Stars” is celebrating a mind-blowing 20 years on the air!

Among the special guests for the 20th Birthday Party show is OG host Tom Bergeron, who will serve as a guest judge.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Tom about returning for the big night.

Tom commented, “It just seemed like the right time… I love all you guys.”

“The reaction, both here and from a lot of you, has been like being eulogized without the pesky business of dying,” Bergeron emphasized.

Derek has been busy choreographing tonight’s big show open with all the pros. He told Tom, “We were rehearsing the opening number, the heart and the core of the entire piece really for me started with the idea of you and how to really honor you.”

Tom responded, “I need to be choked up over here for a minute.”

During Derek and Tom’s chat, they were interrupted by Bruno Tonioli, who was more than ready for a hug!

Tom quipped, “Am I going to get spray tan all over me?”