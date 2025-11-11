‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Sadie Sink Says They Haven’t Fully Said Goodbye Yet (Exclusive)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin are dishing on fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the group about what’s in store for their characters Max, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas, starting with… will Max wake up?

Sadie played coy about her character Max, saying, “I don’t know… you’ll have to see.”

Gaten teased that his character Dustin is in a “darker state,” adding, “It definitely was not what I’m used to.”

It was a bittersweet season with Finn revealing that everyone got emotional while filming.

He explained, “It was hitting everyone kind of at different moments and stuff.”

The group also reflected on how the characters have become huge parts of their identities.

Sadie noted, “We formed these characters when we were so young, so I think we’re just more inclined at that age to put some of ourselves into the characters we’re playing. We grew up with them.”

Caleb agreed with Sadie, saying, “I’ve used some of my personality traits or I guess how I see myself in the world and used it in Lucas’ development.”

“I weirdly don’t feel like we’ve said goodbye to them, right? I don’t know,” Sadie went on. “I’m just excited to like share it in the future.”

Gaten chimed in, “You don’t really get to start saying goodbye until we’ve seen it all.”

Caleb is excited to the public’s reaction to the final season, saying, “I feel like we put a lot of love and heart into the last season.”