Paris Jackson Reveals Perforated Septum Due to Past Drug Use

Getty Images

Paris Jackson is suffering long-term health issues from her previous drug use.

The singer revealed on TikTok she has a perforated septum, which she has “never actually addressed.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "A perforated septum (septal perforation) is a hole in the cartilage or bone in between your nostrils."

TikTok

Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, told her followers, “I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.”

Jackson even showed fans the hole by shining a light up her nose.

TikTok

She continued, “That is umm… what you think it’s from? Don’t do drugs, kids. Or, I mean, do. Everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. But I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

Paris explained, “I don’t want to get plastic surgery to fix it because I’m almost six years sober and you have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly, and I don’t want to f**k with that."

The star went on, “I’ve been living with this since I was about 20 and it’s a bitch when you’re in the studio.”

Paris explained the hole is big enough to put a spaghetti noodle through it, and let followers hear the whistling sound the hole makes.

In January, Jackson celebrated her sobriety on Instagram.

She wrote, “Hi, i’m pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict."