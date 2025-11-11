Celebrity News November 11, 2025
Paris Jackson Reveals Perforated Septum Due to Past Drug Use
Paris Jackson is suffering long-term health issues from her previous drug use.
The singer revealed on TikTok she has a perforated septum, which she has “never actually addressed.”
According to the Cleveland Clinic, "A perforated septum (septal perforation) is a hole in the cartilage or bone in between your nostrils."
Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, told her followers, “I have a really loud whistle when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.”
Jackson even showed fans the hole by shining a light up her nose.
She continued, “That is umm… what you think it’s from? Don’t do drugs, kids. Or, I mean, do. Everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. But I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”
Paris explained, “I don’t want to get plastic surgery to fix it because I’m almost six years sober and you have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly, and I don’t want to f**k with that."
The star went on, “I’ve been living with this since I was about 20 and it’s a bitch when you’re in the studio.”
Paris explained the hole is big enough to put a spaghetti noodle through it, and let followers hear the whistling sound the hole makes.
In January, Jackson celebrated her sobriety on Instagram.
She wrote, “Hi, i’m pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict."
Jackson went on, “Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface. it’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. i get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it."