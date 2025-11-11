‘Landman’s’ Kayla Wallace on Working with Billy Bob Thornton & Demi Moore: ‘Dream’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Landman” is back and promises to be bigger, nastier… and oilier.

“Extra” sat down with Kayla Wallace, who plays tough-as-nails corporate lawyer Rebecca Falcone on the massive hit.

She’s still figuring out the world of Texas tea and still butting heads with co-star Billy Bob Thornton, who plays landman Tommy Norris.

Kayla shared, “Billy would throw in an occasional curveball just to dig in my skin a little bit more… Sometimes it makes me break because he’s a very funny guy.”

Wallace, who made a name for herself in Hallmark rom-coms, said her first meeting with Hollywood legend Thornton threw her for a loop.

Kayla revealed, “I met him a couple days before we shot the first day of Season 1… The first thing he said to me was, ‘I know you from that show ‘When Calls the Heart,’ and I was like, ‘Um, okay, you're Billy Bob Thornton, this is not the way this conversation is supposed to go!' He's just so wonderful.”

She also shared the screen with another legend… Demi Moore!

“I have those pinch-me moments when I’m in a scene with her and Billy’s there and I get to watch them work. It is such a dream,” Wallace said.

This season finds Demi taking over M-Tex Oil after the death of her husband Monty, played by Jon Hamm.

Kayla revealed, “Demi is left with M-Tex after we no longer have Monty, so Rebecca works for M-Tex, so do the math… We get to work together quite a bit this season. He left us some puzzles to solve.”