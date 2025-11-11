Getty Images

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s home in Beverly Hills!

A source told People magazine, “They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy. Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.”

Days later, Kris and her daughter Kim Kardashian removed photos of the Sussexes from Instagram, but why?

There are several theories swirling about the removal of the pics!

One X user wrote, “It appears that the pictures of Harry and Meghan have been scrubbed from Kris Jenner and even Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams. Wonder why? You go to an event like that you should expect pictures to be taken… They already went so the damage has been done.”

Another user speculated that it had something to do with Remembrance Day, writing on X, “Harry and Meghan didn’t RSVP to Kris Jenners birthday party. That’s why she deleted all of those photographs, along with Harry and Meghan desperately pleading with her to take them down. All due to it being Remembrance weekend and the backlash.”

Kim scrubbed Megan and Harry, but left pics of herself with Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Vin Diesel, Ciara, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and Vanessa Bryant.

One Reddit user quipped, “Honestly seems like Kimmy deleted them because they were getting more attention than anyone else in the carousel.”