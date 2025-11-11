Emily Ratajkowski & Romain Gavras Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and director Romain Gavras have everyone talking!

The two sparked dating rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in New York City on Sunday in photos obtained by E! News.

In a photo, Romain is seen wrapping his arms around Emily, who wore a leather trench coat.

In September, Emily was linked to Austin Butler after they were spotted together at the Waverly Inn in the Big Apple.

At the time, a source told Page Six, “They were in a big half booth in the center of the restaurant for everyone to see. His arm was kind of around her and he kept nodding at what she said.”

Years ago, Romain dated Dua Lipa, they were spotted holding hands after the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris.