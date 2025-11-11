Eddie Murphy Is Open to Doing Stand-Up Again: ‘Has to Be Fun for Me’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Eddie Murphy sat down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to talk about his Netflix new documentary “Being Eddie.”

Eddie is sharing more of his world than ever with fans, and he explained, “It happened organically… I was going to do standup again… And it was like, ‘Okay, let's document it. Let's do a documentary and show the whole process of getting the act together.’ And and so we started doing that and then the pandemic hit.”

He went on, “After the pandemic was over, I was like, 'Oh, I'm not going out there and telling no jokes. You can catch COVID… but we had all of this footage… and it was like let’s just keep it going .”

Murphy added, “It worked out perfect because this is about to be my 50th year in show business… I started out July 9th, 1976.”

As for opening up and being vulnerable, he said, “The only thing that might have been traumatic for me over is losing my brother [Charlie Murphy]. Stuff with my career, I was never traumatized by anything in my career… I was always on to the next project."

He also reacted to other comedians sharing in the doc how much he has impacted them — though he explains why he’s not one to give advice.

“It's just a great feeling,” the actor said. “To know that you had some impact on the people that came after you that they look at you a certain way… that’s always a good feeling.”

As for why he doesn’t give advice, Murphy shared, "I was never one for giving advice… no two people none of the eight billion people on the planet, no two people are having the same experience. So, I kind of never got into advice, never got into taking advice from anybody.”

He added, “When I blew up it was a whole different show business. It's a whole different landscape. It's just a different world."

Plus, Eddie also talked about doing stand up again.

"I'm open to it again,” he said. "And if it ever struck me that I could have some fun doing it, I'd get up there and do it again… But it has to be fun for me... If I'm having fun, it's going to work and it's going to be funny."