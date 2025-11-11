Backgrid

More than three years after her split from ex-husband Tyler Stanaland, “The Hunting Wives” star Brittany Snow is reportedly engaged!

Us Weekly reports Snow is engaged to her boyfriend Hunter Moreno.

In a video posted by Deuxmoi, Snow’s “The Beast in Me” co-star Claire Danes expressed excitement for her engagement at the show’s premiere last week.

Danes was seen grinning when asking Snow, “You’re engaged?” and followed up with, “When did that happen?”

Snow and Moreno first sparked dating rumors in a year ago after they were spotted kissing, but she has never confirmed their relationship.

They do like each other’s posts on Instagram.

It is Brittany’s first romance since calling it quits with Stanaland in the fall of 2022.

At the time, Brittany broke the news of their separation on Instagram. She said, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate.”

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” Snow went on. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”