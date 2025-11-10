Millie Bobby Brown on First Christmas with Baby Girl: ’Santa’s Coming!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp sit down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

Millie reflected on how the show has been half her life and said Eleven will always be a part of her.

She shared, "It's amazing. I mean, it's been such a wonderful journey. It's been half my life... I don't know what my life would be without the show. It's just been it's been so impactful to me and yeah, it's very surreal to be here and talking about the last season, but I'm just so blessed and so grateful that I was able to be a part of it.”

As for Eleven, Millie said, “She's just grown up with me. Like, we started this together. I developed her and she's become a part of me, but not through choice. It's almost like just it's just inherent because I was so young and so impressionable. So, a part of her will always be a part of me. I'm very grateful for that."

She teased what’s ahead for Eleven, sharing, “This season definitely pushed me. You know, she's definitely a lot stronger than she’s ever been and she's definitely more opinionated and… has a stronger point of view, which I really admire and I'm excited for audiences to see her stronger and in more of a human way and less [in] a… superhero way."

Noah talked about what it was like having Will as a focal point this season.

Schnapp said, “It was such an honor to have that opportunity in the final season to showcase a different side of Will that I'd never played before. And it's just been such a joy, and I love getting to share the screen with this pretty girl."

Plus, Millie and Noah reacted to footage of themselves on set for Season 2 and shared what they’d tell those kids.

Brown commented on her short haircut in the video, saying she would tell her younger self, "I know it's scary right now, Millie, but it grows into a cute bob.”

Noah shared some advice he got from Millie, saying, “Don't let anyone dim your light. I think for both of us, we just had such large personalities and it was sometimes too much for a lot of people. But I would just say like don't let anyone dim it."

Millie also gushed about how she and husband Jake Bongiovi are looking forward to her first Christmas with their baby girl!

"Santa's coming, so, like, I'm gonna freak out from the moment, you know, Christmas Eve hits,” she said, insisting, “Having a child doesn't change anything because I still have been doing the same traditions. Like I, have been secretly making my parents eat the cookies to make me think that's Santa. So, this is all very exciting for me.”

She said of her daughter, “She doesn't understand much yet, but I think once she does, it's going to be exciting for the both of us. We’re going to be like, ‘Oh, my God, so very excited!’”

Brown said as far as gifts go, “She, again, doesn't understand much, but right now it's just all the cuddles in the world.”