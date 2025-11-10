Kris Jenner Throws Epic Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Party with Oprah, Mariah & More

Getty Images

Kris Jenner turned 70 in style!

The reality star threw the party of the year at none other than Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Kris was a vision in a strapless red ruffled Givenchy Haute Couture gown by Alexander McQueen from the 2002 fall/winter collection. She paired the look with black gloves.

She credited Chris Appleton for her hair and Nikki Wolf for her glam makeup.

Diamonds are forever for a Bond girl, and Kris was dripping in jewels. She wore a vintage Bvlgari bracelet, vintage Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a Lorraine Schwartz ring.

Backgrid

The James Bond-themed soiree included the who’s-who of Hollywood, Jenner’s own famous family… and, according to TMZ, a performance by Bruno Mars!

The site adds that the party got so loud the cops were called!

Backgrid

Guests included Oprah, Gayle King, Mariah Carey, Adele and Rich Paul, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton, Vin Diesel and Mark Zuckerberg. TMZ reports Jay-Z and Beyoncé managed to enter the party without the paparazzi snapping pics.

Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble was by her side for her big night, as well as daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. No word yet on whether Rob Kardashian attended.

Getty Images

Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker was there, while her ex, Scott Disick, made the list, too. Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson, also made an appearance.

A source dished to People magazine, "Kris looked stunning. It was a total Old Hollywood glam. Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked.”

The insider insisted “There were no TV cameras filming,” saying, “It was just all about celebrating Kris."