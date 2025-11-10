KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Nearly a month after KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died after being removed from life support, new details about the cause of death have been released.

According to the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner’s report, obtained by TMZ, Ace died from blunt trauma to the head from a fall.

The report noted that Frehley suffered a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma, and a stroke.

Based on the report, Frehley went through a procedure to resolve the subdural hematoma, but it didn’t help.

Frehley’s death has been listed as an accident.

In September, Frehley suffered a brain bleed after falling at his studio.

He was then hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, his health did not improve.

Following his fall, Frehley’s team was forced to cancel his tour dates, the first indication to his fans that something was seriously wrong.

At the time, his official Instagram said, without sharing specifics, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”