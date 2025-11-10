Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini, 32, and Chase Stokes, 33, may have rekindled their romance.

A source tells People magazine they spotted the stars at Kiba Smash Burger in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on November 7… months after their breakup.

The onlooker revealed, "They were holding hands at the table and talking closely. After they got up, they walked together hand in hand towards Old Town. They looked very cute.”

A source also told Us Weekly, "Kelsea and Chase are giving their relationship another try. There’s still a lot of love there, so they fell back into it very naturally.”

The twosome was also spotted in Scotland on Oct. 13, just one month after their breakup.

Gemma Kennedy saw Ballerini and Stokes at Cannonball Restaurant & Bar near Edinburgh Castle.

She called them "the sweetest people," adding, “They both seemed really happy and smiley.”

Kennedy said she spoke with Chase, who revealed he would be heading to Croatia soon to finish shooting "Outer Banks."

Reps for the singer and actor did not return People’s request for comment.

Kelsea’s rep confirmed their split to People on September 14, and a source told the publication, "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

Ballerini and Stokes sparked dating rumors in January 2023, and they made their red-carpet debut in April 2023.

“Extra” caught up with Chase in January. He gushed over how proud he was of Kelsea, who just kicked off her first arena tour and is a new coach on “The Voice.”

“Her work ethic is unmatched, and to do something like ‘The Voice’ — which is a huge lift — and then to just start doing a 36-stop arena tour on top of that and it's, like, selling so fast,” he said. “I was looking at everything from Chicago last night, it's insane. I don't know how she does it, and somehow she does, and she does it with grace and still finds time for real life in between. I think it's just a beautiful thing to see your partner living out her 13-year-old dreams.”

“Extra” also talked to Ballerini in September 2024 about her guest role on “Doctor Odyssey.”

Kelsea shared how Chase welcomed her into his acting world, saying, “I would refer to like acting as ‘His World’ and when I was asking him about this role I was like, ‘You know I don't want to step into your world too much’ and he's like, ‘Kelsea it's not my world it's a world and I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it, too.”