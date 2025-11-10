Getty Images

Katy Perry had everyone talking last week when she hinted at her split from Orlando Bloom in her new breakup anthem “Bandaids."

Now, she’s speaking out about the song and how hard it was to be this “vulnerable” with her music.

Perry shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the music video on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for the love on bandaids… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable.”

Katy continued, “Hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have ❤️‍🩹.”

In the song, Perry seemingly shares that she gave it her all in a relationship before throwing in the towel. She sings, “Hand to God, I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t.”

“Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” Katy sings. “Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Perry also opens up about the lengths she went to in order to save a relationship, singing, “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations / Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow.”

Perry appears to point the finger at a partner with lyrics like, “It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I’m flatlining trying to save this.”

At the end of the song, Katy expresses no regrets at the failed relationship, singing, “If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

Katy and Orlando share one daughter Daisy, 5, who would make their relationship “worth it in the end.” A daisy is also seen in the music video as Katy tries to pull her legs train tracks as a train is bearing down on her!

At the beginning of the music video, her ring falls down the kitchen sink, which could convey a broken engagement or a commitment being over.

The two broke off their six-year engagement in June.

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, with their reps releasing a joint statement to People magazine, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

They eventually rekindled their relationship in 2018, and Bloom proposed a year later.