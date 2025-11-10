Kate Gosselin & BF Go Instagram Official

Instagram

Kate Gosselin is taking her relationship public!

The “Kate Plus 8” alum and her former bodyguard Steve Neild went Instagram and TikTok official over the weekend.

She posted her 10 obsessions, listing her children as number one, and Steve as her second.

Gosselin wrote, "My boyfriend😍,” as she shared one photo of the two on a beach and another of them in swimwear with life jackets on.

Instagram

According to People magazine, the man in the photos is Neild. Kate had previously told followers she had been dating a man named Steve for over a year.

Her other obsessions included, her dogs, caring for her dogs, traveling, friends, pizza, lattes, health, recovering from her recent injury, and boating.

It was in late September that Kate was injured while playing with her dogs.

While playing fetch, one of the dogs ran toward her at top speed and she stepped the wrong way. "The only way I can describe it, it was like a concrete wall running at the speed of light,” she shared on TikTok.

The reality star shared, “I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg. The surgeon said it was life-altering issues. That was his opening line this morning at 5 a.m.: ‘So this is one of those things that is a life-altering event.’ I was like, 'He’s got my attention.'”

After her operation, Kate shared on TikTok, “I had surgery this morning and five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery). CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys!”