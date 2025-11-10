Jonathan Bailey on 'Wild’ Sexiest Man Alive Title & Sharing Cover with His Dog! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey hit the red carpet at the London premiere of “Wicked: For Good.”

“Extra” spoke with Jonathan, who reacted to being the newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive.

Bailey even got to share one of the covers with his dog Benson!

He quipped, “He’s a hot dog,” adding, “He’s always full of energy. He’s full. He’s always inspiring and he’ll eat anything.”

Does Benson need an agent?

He answered, “Are you offering?”

Jonathan said he takes the recognition seriously, but also called it “hysterical” and “wild”!