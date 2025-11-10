Jonas Brothers Hope Their Kids Will Be ‘Proud’ of New Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas suited up for the NYC premiere of their new holiday movie “A Very Jonas Christmas.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the guys, who laughed about how it was actually challenging playing themselves.

Nick explained, “You have a version of yourself in your mind. Then, when you work with really talented writers like Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger], who wrote this script, you know, they bring that to life and sometimes, it reveals things about you that you may not totally love, but it makes the story better and. you know, we were all on board to kind of get a little real.”

“This movie is about family dynamics and connection and the things that bond us together,” Nick added.

Kevin talked about the differences of working together on music versus a movie, noting, "It starts way earlier than our usual nighttime starts on the tour." He added, "Working with these guys is incredible. They've done lot more acting than I did in the last, you know, 10, 15 years, and so just kind of leaning on them during the process really made it really easy. The whole process was great."

Joe joked, “He was garbage honestly… We’re trying to fix the edit now.”

Kevin quipped, “It’s too late.”

Joe teased, "I think he was pretty good. I see a solo Kevin movie very soon. Solo music, solo movie, I see it happening."

Nick also spoke how all being dads made doing a holiday movie appealing.

Nick said, "We're at a moment in our life and career where, you know, we're now 20 years into our career and we still think there's a long runway ahead. But doing things like a Christmas movie or when we make our albums or write our songs, we're thinking about that long-term journey now, and our kids not only watching it, but being proud of it and sharing it with their friends."

He emphasized, "Christmas movies live on in perpetuity forever, and that was something we were really excited about."

Plus, the brothers definitely still pick on each other... no matter how old they've gotten!

Joe shared, "There's always a sidebar text saying, 'Hey, did I offend you?'"

"It happened today, literally," Kevin chimed in. "We used to not have the ability to be that upfront and be like, 'Hey, I definitely didn't mean to sound like that'... We've grown as people."