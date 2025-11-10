Celebrity News November 10, 2025
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Sprit Tunnel Transforms Into Holiday Wonderland with Macy’s Help
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” joined forces with Macy’s to transform the show’s signature Spirit Tunnel into a dazzling Holiday Spirit Tunnel.
During the month of November through December, guests will step into the Holiday Spirit Tunnel for an immersive and joy-filled experience that captures the wonder and excitement of the season!
The Holiday Spirit Tunnel will highlight Macy’s dazzling holiday transformation.
Check out Jennifer’s reaction to the Holiday Spirit Tunnel unveiling below!
Along with the Holiday Spirit Tunnel, Macy’s has partnered with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to help launch its 2025 Most Wonderful Stories Start Here holiday campaign, which spotlights inspiring moments and celebrates holiday memories.