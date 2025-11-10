‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Sprit Tunnel Transforms Into Holiday Wonderland with Macy’s Help

Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” joined forces with Macy’s to transform the show’s signature Spirit Tunnel into a dazzling Holiday Spirit Tunnel.

During the month of November through December, guests will step into the Holiday Spirit Tunnel for an immersive and joy-filled experience that captures the wonder and excitement of the season!

The Holiday Spirit Tunnel will highlight Macy’s dazzling holiday transformation.

Check out Jennifer’s reaction to the Holiday Spirit Tunnel unveiling below!