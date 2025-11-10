Jasmine Tookes & Husband Juan David Borrero Welcome Baby #2

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Model Jasmine Tookes is a mom again!

On Monday, Jasmine took to Instagram to announce the birth of her second child with her husband Juan David Borrero.

Along with posting a series of pics of their newborn son Mateo Ira, she wrote, “The greatest blessing.”

She revealed that Mateo was born on October 28.

Last month, Jasmine showed off her pregnancy body while strutting her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Jasmine and Juan are also the parents of daughter Mia, 2.

Tookes broke the news that she was expecting again in July.

Sharing pics of her growing baby bump, she wrote, “Another little soul to love.”

Months ago, Tookes discussed her pregnancy, telling People magazine, “I think this second time around is a little bit harder just because I do have a toddler. She's 2½, [and] is just also needing a ton of attention and love.”