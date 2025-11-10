Ariana Grande on How Glinda Cracks & ’Tears Things Open’ in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” chatted with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the London premiere of “Wicked: For Good.”

Cynthia spoke about getting to bring all sides of Elphaba in the second movie, showing her fierceness and determination, but also the grief and rage.

“The lovely thing about this this part of the movie is that she gets to bring all sides. That she shows the fierce side of her, the determination, but she also shows the weakest part of her. and that the loss and the grief that she’s been through sort of comes out in rage.”

She added, “The grown-up version of Elphaba was just really beautiful to be able to play alongside playing the younger version, too."

Ariana talked about Glinda beginning to crack and tearing things open to truly become Glinda the Good.

"She's suffering and she's alone,” Grande said. “She's surrounded by so many people telling her that they love her and that she's doing ‘good' and she's convincing herself that she is, but she knows underneath the surface that it's corrupt and she's a part of this f**ked up regime.”

Ariana continued, “The truth is coming out and she begins to crack and you get to see her tear things open and truly become Glinda the Good and make a change for good in honor of and inspired by her dear friend, this relationship that she needed more than anything in the world."

She said of Glinda and Elphaba, "They were destined to meet because they have similar childhood wounds and that's what they see in each other as soon as they meet.”

When asked if the actresses will miss each other now that filming is wrapped, Ariana said, “We won’t have to miss each other.” Cynthia added, “We’re always texting, we’re together, we see each other."