Theresa Nist Claims Her Golden Bachelor Ex Gerry Turner Joked About Killing Her

Theresa Nist is opening up about her ex, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, and her memories are anything but warm and fuzzy.

On the November 4 "Dear Shandy" podcast, Nist, 72, got right down to it, telling host Sharleen Joynt a chilling anecdote about her time with Turner, 74.

After Joynt offhandedly joked that her co-host used to say Turner looked like the type to have "bodies under the floorboards," Nist chimed in with, "Do you want me to tell you a story similar to that?"

Who could have guessed she might have one?

“I finally went to his house," Nist recalled, "and we took a walk around this lake called Pretty Lake, and we were coming to the end of it, and he said — this is really bizarre — he said, 'You see that shed up there?' I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Well, that's where I'm going to hide your body after I kill you and chop you up.'"

Letting that one sink in, Nist underscored the darkness of the joke, saying, "And he wasn't laughing."

Though she did not take his "dark humor" as seriously as some women might have, Nist told Joynt, “I just felt like there was animosity in that statement that was underlying, like maybe if he could have gotten rid of me somehow."

She went on to clarify she did not fear for her life.

Nist is talking more about Turner, whom she married and divorced, in light of the release of his gossipy memoir "Golden Years: What I've Learned from Love, Loss, and Reality TV."

Turner's book lays all the blame for his failed relationship with Nist at her feet, suggesting she was reluctant to be intimate with him.

Nist had previously been tight-lipped about private aspects of their short relationship, telling "Dear Shandy," "Honestly, it was really a matter of if you have nothing good to say, just don't say anything. And I didn't want to hurt him. And so I just left it the way it was."