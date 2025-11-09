Sally Kirkland, Oscar Nominee for 'Anna,' Enters Hospice Care

Getty Images

Sally Kirkland, the veteran actress known for her Oscar-nominated performance in the 1987 film "Anna," has been hospitalized and is receiving hospice care, TMZ reports.

Kirkland, 84, was reportedly diagnosed with dementia a year ago. She now has "life-threatening infections" and is the subject of an urgent GoFundMe campaign.

According to the GoFundMe, Kirkland "had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises."

Kirkland has been acting for more than 60 years. Along with her Oscar nomination for "Anna" — for which she won a Golden Globe — she was part of Andy Warhol's Factory scene and acted in the films "The Way We Were" (1973), "Cinderella Liberty" (1973), "The Sting" (1973), Barbra Streisand's "A Star Is Born" (1976), "Private Benjamin" (1980), "JFK" (1991), "The Player" (1992), "Bruce Almighty" (2003), "Adam & Steve" (2005), and "80 for Brady" (2023).