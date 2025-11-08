Kim Kardashian on Failing the Bar Exam: 'Not a Lawyer Yet'

Disney

She plays a lawyer on the new series "All's Fair," but Kim Kardashian is not quite there yet in real life.

On Saturday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she did not pass the bar exam.

Having taken the notoriously tough test (about 40% failed this time) on July 29 and 30, Kim reported, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV."

The costumes on "All's Fair" have been the main source of praise for the Ryan Murphy series.

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar," the 45-year-old wrote. "No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."

She went on, "Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

Kim first talked about her desire to become a lawyer in 2019, telling Vogue, "First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and criminal law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me.”