‘Wicked’ Special Scene-Stealer Remington on Big Moment with Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

Griffin Nagel/NBC

He’s the 4-year-old breakout star from last night’s “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” special!

“Extra” chats with little Remington, who channeled Elphaba in a witch hat and glasses and put his spell on Ariana Grande.

He raved, “I had a blast… She sang to me, she gave me the wand, and of course some new glasses.”

Remington flew in from his Midwest home to Hollywood for the top-secret taping!