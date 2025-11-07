Celebrity News November 07, 2025
‘Wicked’ Special Scene-Stealer Remington on Big Moment with Ariana Grande (Exclusive)
He’s the 4-year-old breakout star from last night’s “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” special!
“Extra” chats with little Remington, who channeled Elphaba in a witch hat and glasses and put his spell on Ariana Grande.
He raved, “I had a blast… She sang to me, she gave me the wand, and of course some new glasses.”
Remington flew in from his Midwest home to Hollywood for the top-secret taping!
Remington’s mom Jennifer was blown away by his Yellow Brick Road moment, saying, “He handled going up there like a champ. She was a gem with him. It was really special.”