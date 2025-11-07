Oprah’s Favorite Things 2025 Revealed

From gift-giving to self-spoiling, get your shopping list ready, because ‘tis the season for Oprah’s Favorite Things!

Oprah Daily’s creative director Adam Glassman gave “Extra” a sneak peek at some of the 112 items that made the 2025 list, including some celeb-faves!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Emma Roberts are fans of Brave Pudding, which are cozy and comfortable shoes.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his mom Maria Shriver are serving up protein bars with Mosh Bars, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at the Cleveland Clinic.

Oprah also loves to bring a set of jams to anyone’s house when she’s invited over and her neighbor Meghan Markle created a set of jams for her brand As Ever.