‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Derrek & Meghann Announce Surprise Pregnancy

“Married at First Sight” newlyweds Derrek and Meghann are having a baby!

They announced the news Thursday on the ninth episode of Season 19, revealing they found out weeks after they got married. See a clip here.

Derrek shared, “We found out some pretty crazy news today. Some miraculous news, unexpected news. I think we’re both nervous.”

Meghann said, “Yeah, in shock.”

Derrek went on, “So, we’re still kind of processing it.”

Holding up two pregnancy tests, he said, “You took these two tests,” as she chimed in, “And we’re pregnant!”

Meghann insisted, “We were not trying to make that completely known.”

Derrek shared, “We’ve got a lot to talk about now, this changes pretty much everything for us.”

Meghann added, “We’re shocked, scared and happy all at once.”

During episode 10, which also dropped on Thursday, everyone heads on a couples' retreat. Derrek and Meghann, however, decide not to tell the others about their pregnancy.

Derrek explained, “It’s still really early in the whole pregnancy. It’s too early yet to have the first doctor’s appointment where they do the ultrasound. We haven’t gotten to that point yet. But that’s going to be in a few weeks, so we’re a little nervous to spend this close of, like, intimate time together around the other couples because we’re not ready to tell anyone.”

Previews of the upcoming episodes, reveal that Meghann doesn’t believe that a baby means they have to stay together long-term.

“Just because we’re pregnant doesn’t mean we have to be together,” she said.

Derrek felt the opposite, and told her, “This is gonna make me grind and work hard and do what I can to support you and I’m committing to doing whatever I can to make you comfortable and happy and feeling good during this whole process.”