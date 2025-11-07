Kendrick Lamar Leads 2026 Grammy Nominations

Getty Images

The Grammy nominations are out, and it’s no surprise who is leading the pack.

Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee with nine, including Album, Record and Song of the Year for “G.N.X.” and his hit song with SZA, “Luther.”

Hot on Kendrick’s heels is Madame Abracadabra herself, Lady Gaga with seven nominations.

The Record of the Year competition is stacked as Kendrick and Gaga face off with Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Bruno Mars!

When it comes to the much-coveted Best New Artist category, the competition is fierce with Olivia Dean, Katseye, the Marias, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young all in the running.

K-Pop fans will be excited to see two tunes vying for Song of the Year, including Rosé and Bruno Mars' “APT,” and “K-Pop Demon Hunters” hit “Golden” by Hunter/x.

One act fans will not see on Grammys night is Taylor Swift.

Her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” dropped one month too late to be eligible for a nomination this year.