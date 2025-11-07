Getty

Katy Perry just dropped the music video for her new single “Bandaids,” hinting at the demise of her relationship with ex Orlando Bloom.

Perry seemingly shares that she gave it her all in a relationship before throwing in the towel. She sings, “Hand to God, I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned,” she sings. “It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t.”

“Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” Katy sings. “Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

Perry also opens up about the lengths she went through to save a relationship, singing, “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations. Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow.”

Perry appears to point the finger at a partner with lyrics like, “It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I’m flatlining trying to save this.”

At the end of the song, Katy expresses no regrets at the failed relationship, singing, “If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again. The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

Katy and Orlando share one daughter Daisy, 5, who would make their relationship “worth it in the end.” A daisy was also seen in the music video as Katy tries to pull her legs from the train tracks as a train is approaching her!

At the beginning of the music video, her ring falls down the kitchen sink, which could convey a broken engagement or a commitment being over.

The two broke off their six-year engagement in June.

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, with their reps releasing a joint statement to People magazine, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”