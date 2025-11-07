Jesse Palmer Dishes on Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea Cruise (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Set sail with the first-ever Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea!

“Extra” spoke with “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, who dished on the four-night cruise, which will begin November 16, 2026, traveling from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

He shared, “This is really cool because I think it’s for a lot of us that are on the show, gives us an opportunity to really spend time with Bachelor Nation. They’re the greatest fans of any show out there.”

Jesse aside, some of the familiar faces who will be part of the four-night cruise include hosts Wells Adams and Hannah Brown, as well as Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Trista Sutter, Charity Lawson and Tyler Cameron.

Palmer dished, “We’re going to be having panels, we’ve got trivia, we’ve got bingo, there’s music, watch parties.”

Comedian Jared Freid known for his “Bachelor” recaps will also be joining the cruise!

He told us, “I couldn’t be more excited. I think you have such a great group getting together to really celebrate the like-minded interesting going after love and what could be better than that?”