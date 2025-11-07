‘Golden Bachelorette’s’ Guy Gansert Engaged to GF Johanna Boston

Instagram

Guy Gansert is getting married!

The "Golden Bachelorette” runner up just proposed to his girlfriend Johanna Boston.

They shared the happy news with a slideshow of photos on Instagram from their trip to New York City.

Amid the slideshow were pics of Johanna showing off her giant sparkler.

Giving a nod to a Harry Nillson song about NYC, Guy wrote, "I guess '🎼The Lord must be in New York City' 🍎💍.”

Johanna also shared the pics on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@guyggansert asked and I said YES! Happiness is not overrated.”

The couple went public in April with photos of their trip to Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Resort & Spa in Mexico. At the time, Guy tagged Boston and wrote, “I HAVE FOUND MY PERSON ❤️.”