Denise Richards Wins 5-Year Restraining Order Against Aaron Phypers

Getty Images

Denise Richards has scored a legal victory.

On Friday, a judge granted Denise a five-year restraining order against her ex Aaron Phypers.

The order stipulates that Aaron is not permitted to possess or purchase guns, cannot be in contact with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, and must stay 100 yards away from her.

If they decide to have any type of communication, Denise is allowed to record their conversations.

In addition, Phypers has been ordered to return Richards’ laptop and can’t release any photos of her to the media. He also has to return videos of her surgeries and is required to delete them from his devices and iCloud account.

The decision comes weeks after Denise and Aaron faced off in court while she attempted to secure a permanent restraining order.

During her testimony, Denise accused Aaron of threatening her life and physical abuse.

In a video played in court, Richards told Aaron, “You hit me one too many times and each time it was getting worse and worse… You did some serious damage. You were manic. You were the one person I thought I could trust.”

Despite the allegations, Aaron wanted to clear his name.

Denying the allegations, he told “Extra” outside the courtroom earlier this month, “They’re absolutely not true. She’s not in danger. She’s never been in danger. All I’ve done is help. We’ve been together nine years.”