Chrishell Stause is leaving “Selling Sunset” after nine seasons!

On Friday, Chrishell announced the news in an interview with Bustle.

She noted, “I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down.”

According to Chrishell, nothing can get her back for Season 10, not even show creator Adam DiVello or “Jesus Christ himself.”

She said, “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

One of the reasons that she felt to the need to step away from the show was the show editors’ alleged omissions in Season 9.

She explained, “I get it, they want to make a light show. And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, I can totally see their point.”

In Season 9, Stause and her partner G-Flip expressed wanting to have a family together.

Chrishell’s journey with IVF also had a major role in her departure. She shared, “It was really hard going through IVF through the process of filming ‘Selling Sunset.’”

“Now that I’m done, and after the reunion airs and the chatter dies down, I might give it one more chance,” Chrishell said. “It’s a process and it’s expensive as well. And now I’m looking for a new job, so I need to be wise about this.”