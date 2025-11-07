Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: She Claims $161M in Damages as Taylor Swift Appears in Unsealed Docs

Getty Images

Blake Lively claims Justin Baldoni’s alleged “It Ends with Us" smear campaign cost her dearly.

The New York Post reports that recently unsealed documents, originally submitted in July, reveal Lively’s team estimates damages at $161 million.

The papers estimate Blake lost $56.2 million in past and future earnings in acting, speaking engagements, and endorsements, and that her haircare brand Blake Brown lost around $49 million. When it comes to her Betty Buzz/Betty Booze brand, the losses are calculated at about $22 million.

Her legal team also believes she suffers $34 million in reputational harm.

Variety reports that the papers also included a list of people with possible information about the case, including stars like Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Scooter Braun, Hugh Jackman, Gigi Hadid, and others.

While some publications are calling the stars potential witnesses, a source told People magazine, "This is not a new list. This was for discovery. It’s a basic part of the process as you head into discovery. They’re not witnesses.”

Details from the unsealed docs come days after People magazine reported U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman formally ended Justin’s $400-million defamation countersuit against Blake.

The judge initially dismissed the case back in June, and People stated that Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios co-plaintiffs let the deadline lapse on filing an amended complaint.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has now been officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.