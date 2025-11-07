‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine on Chaotic Relationship with Matt & Vindictive Ex Gino (Exclusive)

“90 Day Fiancé” star Jasmine Pineda sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to update us on her life with baby girl Matilda and her relationship with Matt Branistrareanu.

She gushed over Matilda, saying, "Matilda is a real-life doll. She’s adorable. She’s the sweetest baby. She’s very easy, you know. She’s always happy, smiling, has a lot of personality. Surprisingly, doesn’t look like me that much like physically, but she has a lot of my personality, and I love her for that."

Jasmine spoke about how things have been “chaotic” as they really get to know each other and navigate parenthood.

She explained, “It has been kind of chaotic because imagine like honestly at this point I feel that I'm getting to know who Matt really is because… he was someone that I had sex with and that was it, and a friend. So now it’s different and I'm getting to know him… I kind of like this season in our life that we’re going through, but it has also put like a lot of tension between us because we’re getting to know each other and now we have this baby and we have to be parents and get along, so it’s a lot to process for both of us.”

Recalling the moment she told ex Gino Palazzolo about Matilda, she said, “How do you tell the man that you married and that you are still in love with that you are having a baby with another person?… When you love someone, it hurts you as much to hurt that person and that was very painful and very difficult."

She also revealed the last time she spoke to Gino was at the tell-all.

How does she feel about him now?

Pineda explained, “It makes me sad to see him saying the things that he’s saying about me, that he’s so kind of vindictive and there is so much hate that he has for me.”

Jasmine said she is open to talking to Gino, like a “heart-to-heart conversation” to “let everything out and at least not hate each other."

She added that for her part, she doesn’t hate him.

Plus, Jasmine, who has alopecia, opened up about shaving her head.

“Postpartum I felt like I didn't have the physical, mental and emotional energy to deal with hair loss because I have done it in the past and I know how bad it affects me in so many ways,” she said. “So I was like, I need to regain my power and I decided I’m going to shave my head and if there is no hair, guess what? I don't have to worry or be sad about hair loss."

She said of Matt shaving his head as well, "He shocked me. I thought that he was joking.” Jasmine said he told her, "I just want to show you that it is just hair and look at me. I’m bald and you still like me, right? I still love you. You know, regardless hair or no hair, you're beautiful.”

Reflecting on the moment, Jasmine said, “The kind of support and love that I receive from this man is something that I'm not used to because I have always been in toxic relationships and this is like the healthiest kind of love that I have experienced.”

We’ll get to see Jasmine, Matt, and Gino all on the four-part “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell-All event — and she says “viewers are not ready”!