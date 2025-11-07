'90 Day Fiancé’: Couples Admit Snooping on Each Other’s Phones at Tell-All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell-All four-part event!

In the clip, the couples weigh in on whether they’ve ever looked through each other’s phones.

Darcey admits she recently looked at Georgie’s DMs, saying, “I had the phone in my hand. I was like, ‘Okay, this is my chance.’”

What did she find? Darcey says, “Some girl messaged him about the spa, I guess, like, ‘Hey, is the steam room open?’”

Georgie insists he doesn’t look at Darcey’s phone, but she claims, “He lurches over when he thinks I’m doing something.”

Guillermo says both he and Kara are guilty of snooping! He confirms, “We have done it, both of us to each other.”

Meanwhile, Yara says of Jovi's phone, "It's so boring. There's no action."