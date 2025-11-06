‘Wicked’ Choreographer Chris Scott Talks Magical Moments with Ariana & Cynthia (Exclusive)

“Wicked” fans will be bewitched as Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and the cast of the hit movie reunite for a two-hour musical TV special, just two weeks before “Wicked: For Good” hits theaters.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with the man behind the magical moves on stage and in the films, “Wicked’s” Emmy-nominated choreographer Chris Scott.

The guys have actually known each other for years, after working together on the 2013 film “Make Your Move."

Chris recalled behind-the-scenes moments on “Wicked," sharing, “One of my favorite Cynthia [Erivo] moments was when I first met her… She was like, ‘Go hard on me,’ and that moment of permission meant everything to me.”

When it came to Ariana Grande, he said shooting her “Popular” scene was “crazy.”

Scott shared, “We laughed and the crew thought we were crazy… She was crying, her makeup was running down her face. It was like a dream. That’s how you find those magical moments.”

Derek pointed out that Grande even pulled off a battlement dance move, kicking up her leg.

Chris revealed, “I had to find that. I didn't know she could do it. She was messing around and kicked her face, and you’re like ‘That is in.’”

Just a few weeks ago, Chris’ talent turned the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom into Emerald City with an impressive opening number.

Chris told Derek, “Watching you do that was a bit of a dream fulfillment for me… you killed it.”