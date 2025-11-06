‘Stranger Things’: Noah Schnapp on ‘Emotional’ Season 5 & Who Cried Most (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Noah Schnapp talked to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 5, as Will Byers and the gang face off with Vecna one last time.

Sharing his feelings on the final season, he said, “It’s definitely bittersweet. It’s exciting to share it with the world, but obviously very hard to say goodbye."

Noah added that filming the final season was “the most special."

He said, “Coming back and knowing this was all we had left together one final time really, I think, helped us become the closest we'd ever been as a cast."

Who shed the most tears at the end? Schnapp confessed, “Probably yours truly, but it just goes to show how special it is to us because... it is hard to let go."

As for the most life changing moment over the past 10 years, he said, "When we won a SAG award. I think that was really like, ‘Wow, this is a dream come true.'"