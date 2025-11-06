Millie Bobby Brown Says She & David Harbor Are ‘Lucky to Have Each Other’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown chatted with “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things.”

Following headlines about discord, Millie and co-star David Harbour made a big statement by posing together on the red carpet.

She said of reunited with David since the show finished shooting, “It’s been amazing. We’re so lucky to have each other. The show is means so much to the both of us and to everyone here.”

Millie continued, “This is like been the last 10 years of our lives. So, we've dedicated a lot of it and we're so excited to see that come to screen.”

The 21-year-old reflected on starting the show when she was just 10, saying, "I've been living every day like it's the first day on set and maybe that’s what's made me hold on to every moment for dear life. But a lot has changed, you know.”

Millie, who wed Jake Bongiovi in 2024, and recently adopted a baby girl, flashed her wedding ring and smiled as she reiterated, “A lot has changed."