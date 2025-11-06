Lionsgate

A new “Michael” teaser trailer just dropped for the much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic.

The footage gives viewers a glimpse at Michael as a child star, following him from his early days as a young man in the studio to his rise to the global stage… all with his iconic dance moves and fashion on display.

Watch!

Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson stars as the King of Pop alongside co-stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

Lionsgate

Antoine Fuqua directed the film, which hits theaters on April 24, 2026.

Lionsgate

The synopsis reveals, “‘Michael' is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.”

Lionsgate