Claire Danes & Matthew Rhys on Going Toe-to-Toe & His 'Tricky' American Accent! (Exclusive)

Netflix

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys talk to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about their new miniseries “The Beast in Me.”

He’s a real estate mogul who was a suspect in the disappearance of his wife, and she’s an author in self-exile after the tragic death of her son.

After he moves into her neighborhood, she becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth about him.

Claire dished, "It gets real ugly, real fast. But they are kind of playing each other, but they are also genuinely intrigued by each other.”

She added, "I thought the relationship was really specific and surprising and weirdly romantic. Like they’re adversaries and besties and it takes them both by surprise.”

Off camera, Danes said, “It was a very pleasant environment. What can I say?”

Matthew agreed, "Yeah, I do think those pieces tend to kind of breed a greater sense of fun on set just because you need to release the valve a bit after cut."

Matthew, who is Welsh, said the American accent is “always tricky."

He insisted, "In my arrogant foolishness, I always kind of think, 'Oh, well, you know, this this next job, it'll be fine,’” joking that others are left wondering, “What did he say?”