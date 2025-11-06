Christina Applegate Makes Rare Comment on Death of Late Boyfriend: ‘I Tried Everything'

Getty Images

Christina Applegate remembered losing her late boyfriend Lee Grivas on the latest episode of her “MeSsy" podcast.

Applegate and Grivas had and on-again-off-again relationship starting around 2006, after her split from ex-husband Johnathon Schaech. Lee, 26, was reportedly found dead in his Hollywood apartment in 2008 after suffering an apparent drug overdose.

On the latest episode of “MeSsy,” Christina and co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler spoke with “The Sopranos” star Robert Iler, who has battled addiction.

Christina shared, "I kind of don't understand sometimes, like with Lee, which people know about. You could Google it, whatever… my boyfriend who passed away. It was like I tried everything, right? And he still wanted to escape. When he passed away, it was just like, 'F**k, man.’"

At the time of his death, Applegate told People magazine in a statement, “I am profoundly saddened. Lee was an incredible human being who was an extremely important and beautiful part of my life. He is missed beyond words. He touched so many and I feel much sadness for his mother, brother and all of his family and friends.”

Christina went on to marry Martyn LeNoble in 2013. They are the parents of 14-year-old daughter Sadie.

While Applegate has kept quiet about Lee’s death over the years, she has spoken about grief.

After her father passed away April, Christina shared on the podcast that she doesn’t follow the stages of grief.

She explained, "I had someone say, 'Which part of the stages of grief are you on?’ And it was such a profound thing because I had to say to, like, one of my dearest friends, like, 'No. I don't do stages of grief. There is no set rules as to how I'm grieving this.’”

Applegate, who is battling multiple sclerosis, compared grief with dealing with chronic illnesses.