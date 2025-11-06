Brad Pitt Sued Angelina Jolie for $35M Over Winery amid Their War of the Rosé

Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s battle over Château Miraval is far from over, as new legal docs reveal he filed a $35-million lawsuit against her in 2023.

The revelation comes as Pitt’s legal team submitted communications into evidence last week.

Among the communications, obtained by “Extra,” is a November 2023 email, in which Jolie’s lawyers reference the hefty the lawsuit.

The email states, “The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt’s own creation — he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.”

Previously, her team also mentioned the damages in an October 23 message that stated, "You are seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval’s ongoing operations. We need to see the documents evidencing that harm through the present."

Brad and Angelina bought Château Miraval in 2008 and wed there in 2014. After they split in 2016, the property became a point of contention.

Angelina went on to sell her stake to Tenute del Mondo, controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, in October 2021.

Vanity Fair previously reported that Brad was blindsided by the decision, learning about it from media reports.