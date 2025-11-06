Antonio Brown Arrested for Attempted Murder Following Altercation in May

Getty

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is now in custody, five months after Miami-Dade County issued a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder.

He wrote on X, "Handed over the keys to the socials and CTESPN to my team while I go through this fight for my innocence. Happy to showcase love & entertainment. All love & respect to everyone for the support."

Miami Police Department spokesperson Mike Vega told NBCNews.com, “Miami Police confirm that U.S. Marshals have apprehended Antonio Brown and that he has been extradited to the U.S. No date has been set for his transfer to Miami-Dade County.”

TMZ reports Brown was in Dubai and was extradited to New York and that he faces one count of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a May 16 altercation in Miami.

According to CBS Sports, Brown was accused of grabbing a gun from a security guard and firing two shots. The victim claimed a bullet may have grazed his neck. The victim and witnesses claimed Brown was the shooter.

After the incident, Brown posted on X, "I was jumped by multiple people who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

The 37-year-old added that police detained him and then let him go. CBS Sports reports that Brown was considering pressing charges against the attackers.