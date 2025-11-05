‘Without a Trace’ Star Anthony LaPaglia & His Wife Alexandra Henkel Split

Getty Images

“Without a Trace” actor Anthony LaPaglia, 66, and his wife Alexandra Henkel, 36, are calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

TMZ reports Alexandra filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on Tuesday.

According to the docs, Alexandra listed their separation date as September 11.

The divorce may be a little less complicated since they share no children together. However, Alexandra is requesting spousal support, as well as ownership of jewelry like a Rolex watch and an engagement ring.

They recently sold their home in Los Angeles, and she is requesting that the court make a decision on how they should divide up the profits.