Travis Kelce Shuts Down Brother Jason's Personal Question on Podcast: ’Not a Chance’

Getty Images

Travis Kelce had zero interest in discussing his personal life on the latest episode of “New Heights.”

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading into a bye week, and he told his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce, “I'm thinking about how the f**k are we gonna beat the Denver Broncos? That's gonna be on my mind for the next two weeks."

Jason prodded, “Well, for the next week, at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere. What are you doing, anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life.”

Travis replied, “No. Not a chance,” leaving fans to wonder if he has any big plans with fiancée Taylor Swift.

Taking the awkward moment in stride, Jason acted as if the podcast was over, saying, “See you, guys!” as Travis laughed.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelce shared his frustration over the Chiefs’ current season, following the loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Leaving the Chiefs with four wins and four losses so far.

He explained, “I can't say that I'm not frustrated, more from the entire start of the season than just this Bills game. I mean, there's games that I don't think we had any business losing."