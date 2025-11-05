Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun’s PDA-Filled Date

Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney, 28, and Scooter Braun, 44, enjoyed a romantic date in NYC’s Central Park on Tuesday.

They were all smiles as they cuddled up on a rock, and they even shared a kiss as the paparazzi snapped pics. See those photos here.

Sydney bundled up in a fur-trimmed coat, jeans, sunglasses, and suede boots for the outing, while Scooter wore a white T-shirt, jeans, blue jacket, baseball cap, and loafers.

Backgrid

The couple was also spotted walking hand in hand during their day out together.

In September, Sydney and Scooter sparked dating rumors after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June.

Sources told TMZ that they had been on multiple dates, but were keeping it “casual.”

Since the reports, the two have been spotted on a dinner date at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood and even Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights with her friends and family!

In October, Sydney and Scooter were spotted holding hands while enjoying a night together at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles.

The new romance comes as Sweeney promotes her new movie "Christy."