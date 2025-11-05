Meghan Markle is making her acting return in the upcoming movie “Close Personal Friends.”

Variety reports Markle has a cameo role in the comedy, which also stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding.

A source told People magazine, “Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."

Other cast members include “SNL” alum Melissa Villaseñor, Natasia Demetriou, Anna Konkle, Patti Harrison, Jack Shalloo, and Dustin Demri-Burns.

The movie, directed by Jason Orley, centers on a regular and a celebrity couple during a trip in Santa Barbara and the lines are blurred.

Eight years ago, Markle quit acting after the seventh season of “Suits.”

Before her wedding to Prince Harry, she told BBC’s Mishal Husain, “I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change.”

She stressed, “It’s a new chapter. Right. And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].

“I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on," Markle went on. “Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”