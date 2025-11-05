Lisa Ann Walter Spills on 'Abbott Elementary,' Dating & If She'd Do 'DWTS'! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Just before tonight’s all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary,” “Extra’s” Derek Hough rolled over to the backlot at Warner Bros. for a wild ride with their no-nonsense second-grade teacher Lisa Ann Walter!

They did some dishing on “Abbott” and a little dancing — could Lisa Ann follow in her bestie Elaine Hendrix’ footsteps and do “Dancing with the Stars”?

She kept it real, saying, “Hell, no. I’m doing ['Abbott Elementary'].”

“I can’t. I don’t have the time,” Walter added. “I wish I could.”

Lisa Ann called it “a dream” to do “DWTS,” noting, “20 years ago, I danced for a movie, right? I have not done it since.”

Walter was referencing her movie “Shall We Dance?”

Elaine recently suffered a grueling rib injury during rehearsals and was unable to perform on Halloween Night.

Lisa Ann commented, “She was so distraught, devastated that she couldn’t do that particular dance because she loved it so much.”

Despite the injury, Walter shared that her friend is “doing good.”

The two have a close friendship with Lisa Ann calling Elaine her “ride or die.”

They even went on the dating apps together. She quipped, “Elaine and I would both send each other all of the potential people… We were just awful. We’re awful wingmen for each other because all we do is talk each other out of guys.”

As for her ideal guy, Lisa Ann revealed, “He’s got to be bigger than me. That’s my number-one caveat. I can’t outweigh whatever guy I’m dating and he’s got to be big enough that he wants to eat the food that I cook 'cause I like feeding the guy.”

Lisa Ann has an upcoming comedy special, even writing her own jokes!

She explained, “Stand-up is so personal that like it’s my stories. It’s based on whatever is happening in my life.”

Derek tried out a few of his best dad jokes to audition for Lisa Ann!